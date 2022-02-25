Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Revealed: The Best – and Worst – Countries For Paid Annual Leave

We could all use some time off, especially under the extremely stressful times we currently live in. 

Rest can do wonders for our creativity and problem-solving, and neglecting time off work can have an impact on work productivity.  In fact, 70% of workers agree that they feel fatigued if they go too long without a break. 56% of workers also feel stressed if they don’t take annual leave regularly.

However, annual leave time is not the same for everyone, and each country has their own set of laws regarding annual leave. In some countries, annual leave entitlements vary depending on the length of service in a job. In some other countries, employees with children get more annual leave than those without.

With that being said, online language platform Preply has researched which countries around the world receive the greatest amount of paid annual leave, and which receive the fewest. Let’s take a look at who came out on top.

The two countries tied with the highest amount of paid annual leave are Brazil and Spain, which each boast a total of 30 days!

This is followed by Russia and the UK which offer 28 days of paid annual leave each.

Please see the full list below:

