Retiring MS Honoured with Outstanding Contribution to Lifelong Learning Award

The service of a senior Member of the Senedd and former minister, who is retiring at the May 7 election, has been recognised with an award for his outstanding contribution to lifelong learning.

John Griffiths, Labour MS for Newport East, was honoured at the Inspire! Tutor Awards 2026 ceremony held at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, which he sponsored.

He has served the Senedd since its formation in 1999, including in various ministerial roles and chairs the Cross Party Group on Further Education and Skills.

Co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with Welsh Government, the Inspire! Tutor Awards recognise outstanding tutors who go above and beyond to empower adult learners, transform lives and strengthen communities.

Six outstanding tutors from across Wales were recognised at the awards ceremony. Tutors are honoured for their work across Higher Education, Further Education, workplace settings, Community Education and Welsh for Adults.

Mr Griffiths said:

“It was a wonderful surprise to be given this award by the Learning and Work Institute and to be part of the evening with the tutors, who were also recognised. “It is particularly meaningful because of my own experiences returning to further and higher education as a mature student, firstly at what was then Nash College in Newport. “As my time in the Senedd draws to a close, I have really valued the work I have done alongside Learning and Work Institute and the adult education sector more widely. “Wales is a proud nation of lifelong learning and I hope the commitment to first class, second chance education is continued by both the seventh Senedd and next Welsh Government.”

He praised tutors for helping learners to develop the skills they need to secure high quality jobs to support the Welsh economy and community cohesion.

“Wales aspires to be a nation of lifelong learning and it’s wonderful tutors, learners and institutions that make that possible,” he added. “These awards are so important in recognising all the quality, value and achievement.”

Michelle Matheron, the Learning and Work Institute’s director for Wales, thanked Mr Griffiths, for his longstanding support as an adult education champion.

“Throughout his career in Welsh politics, John has continuously used his own personal experiences of adult education to champion lifelong learning and advocate for educational opportunities for all,” she said. “Learning and Work Institute and many other organisations across the tertiary sector have benefitted from his support and positive engagement as have learners and tutors right across Wales.”

Born in Newport, Mr Griffiths is a law graduate and has a diploma in psychology from the University of Wales, Cardiff. He worked as a lecturer in further and higher education before becoming a solicitor, prior to his election to the National Assembly for Wales in 1999.

He has previously served as Minister for Culture and Sport, Minister for Natural Resources and Minister for the Environment and Sustainability in the Welsh Government.

Before that, he served as Counsel General, Deputy Minister for Education, Deputy Minister for Health and Social Services and Deputy Economic Development Minister.