Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Retirement Prompts Railway Search for New Manager

Mid Wales Original Content Transport & Logistics
SHARE
,

The Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway is recruiting a new general manager after Charles Spencer announced his retirement.

Mr Spencer will step down on March 31 2021, after six years in post. His impending departure has been greeted with sadness by many railway members and supporters, but W&LLR chairman Steve Clews admitted that the news was not a complete surprise.

Charles Spencer – stepping down as W&LLR general manager but not handing over his firing shovel. Photo: Andrew Charman/W&LLR

“Charles said right from the start that he would be in position for only four to five years dependent upon his personal situation and commitments, so I am actually thinking of this as us having had an extra year,” he said.

“Charles has made a huge contribution over the last five years to moving the W&LLR to another level.”

Mr Spencer first encountered the W&LLR while on holiday from his native Canada, where he had enjoyed a high-level career in central banking. He was encouraged to join the line’s volunteers and, after retiring from his career, trained and qualified as a locomotive fireman.

When the W&LLR general manager role became vacant, he applied for and secured the post, trustees having been particularly impressed with his experience of managing large volunteer projects.

Mr Spencer emphasised that his decision to step down had been made purely for family reasons and his forthcoming retirement on the Isle of Man, and he had no intention of leaving the W&LLR behind.

“I still want to come back and shovel coal in steam locomotives on a  regular basis,” he said. “It was a great first five seasons and a pity the sixth was hit by the virus.

“But considering the circumstances, we will come to the end of this year in remarkably good financial shape thanks to the support of volunteers, staff, members and donors, and that’s a great position in which to leave the railway.”

The W&LLR Trustee Board has begun the process to appoint a successor, and Mr Clews emphasised that for now it is business as usual.

“Charles remains in post as general manager and in charge until the completion of a handover to his replacement,” he said. “He retains absolute support from the board and we look forward to working alongside him until his departure.”

SHARE

Duncan Foulkes Public Relations Limited is a well established communications consultancy based in beautiful Mid Wales.

Incorporating public and media relations, the consultancy provides a range of services to businesses and organisations throughout Wales and the Marches.

A former newspaper journalist for 24 years, Duncan moved into PR in 1999 after editing the County Times & Express & Gazette newspapers – the main weekly titles in Mid Wales – for five years.

His main reason for leaving the newspaper industry was a desire for a new career challenge. His successful PR business predominantly focuses on companies based in Wales and Shropshire.

His motto is to keep things as simple as possible to avoid over-complicating what is a straightforward goal – to achieve media coverage for a client.

Duncan’s wide-ranging work entails media campaigns, researching and drafting press releases, media liaison, political lobbying, event management, organising photocalls, website content advice, social media and newsletters.

He has extensive PR experience of the food and drink, education and training, catering and hospitality, insurance and financial services, manufacturing, tourism, farming, property, fine art, lubricants and telematics sectors.

His contacts extend from local newspapers in Wales to the national print and broadcast media, trade publications and digital media.

Duncan Foulkes PR uses only the most creative photographers, ensuring that photography to support his work is of the highest quality.

He is passionate about issues relating to the countryside and enjoys fly fishing, watching sport and spending time with his family in his spare time.

Services provided:

Public Relations
Media Relations
Public Affairs
Copywriting
Crisis Communications
Event management
 

Related Articles

Aberystwyth University: Welsh Language Hall Call From Staff

Rural Development Schemes to Offer £30m Boost

Yotta Software Covering 90 Per Cent Of Welsh Local Authorities

 