Retirement Income Gaps Loom As a Quarter of Us Have Lost Track of a Pension

According to a recent survey conducted by Opinium in May 2023, it was revealed that a significant portion of individuals struggle to keep track of their pensions.

The survey, which involved 2,000 participants, found that 24% of respondents admitted to losing track of a pension, while an additional 22% were uncertain about the status of their pension plans.

Interestingly, the study showed that younger individuals were more prone to losing track of their pensions, with a staggering 44% of those aged between 18 and 34 reporting that they had lost track of a pension. In contrast, only 7% of individuals aged 55 and above expressed the same concern.

The survey also shed light on the commonality of having multiple pensions among participants. Approximately 31% of respondents disclosed that they currently hold three or more pension plans. This trend can be attributed to the dynamic nature of employment, as people frequently change jobs throughout their careers.

Given the prevalence of lost or forgotten pensions, it is crucial for individuals to take proactive measures to locate and assess their pension funds. Moreover, the survey emphasized the importance of considering pension consolidation, which involves merging multiple pensions into one. However, it is essential to approach consolidation with caution to ensure that valuable benefits are not forfeited and excessive fees are not incurred.

These findings highlight the need for increased awareness and active management of pension plans. By staying informed about their pensions, individuals can make informed decisions to secure their financial future effectively.

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown: