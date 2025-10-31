Rethinking Housing for a Changing Population

The future of housing in Wales will depend on how well we respond to two realities: the need to build sustainably, and the need to build for an ageing population. Both are now central to how we think about design, planning and delivery.

If we get them right, we can create homes that meet people’s needs throughout their lives and free up much-needed family housing for the next generation.

For too long, the market has overlooked those who want to downsize without compromising on comfort or quality. Yet this demographic shift is one of the biggest pressures facing our housing system. Enabling people to move from larger family homes into modern, efficient properties can have a multiplier effect, supporting independent living, easing demand on the housing market, and creating more movement in local communities.

That belief has shaped much of my career and the work we do at New Generation Developments. After more than three decades in construction, my business partner and I wanted to take the lessons learned from consultancy and design and apply them to developments that make a genuine difference. Our focus has been on high-quality, energy-efficient bungalows – homes designed for people, not just for profit.

Our latest development near Kidwelly in Carmarthenshire is a good example. It’s a 24-home site of three-bedroom bungalows, each with its own air-source heat pump, underfloor heating and solar array. Every property achieves an EPC A rating, and the design avoids radiators altogether. The goal was simple: to create homes that are easy to live in, low in running costs and built to last.

Sustainability is not an optional extra anymore; it’s the standard we should all be working to. That’s why the Wales Residential Property Fund and the Green Development Incentive from the Development Bank of Wales have been so valuable to us. The fund provides access to flexible finance at a time when viability is a constant challenge, and for us the Green Development Incentive really made a difference.

We qualified for a 1.25% reduction in our development loan fees by achieving an EPC A rating and using renewable heating systems. From a developer’s point of view, that reduction is significant. It can offset some of the cost pressures that have become commonplace in the industry and gives an added incentive to do things properly.

The requirements align with building regulations anyway, and the long-term benefits for both the environment and homeowners are clear.

Working with the Development Bank of Wales has reinforced how collaboration between funders and developers can bring sustainable projects to life. They understood what we were trying to achieve, and their emphasis on partnership meant that trust and shared purpose guided the process from the outset. That kind of relationship is essential when margins are tight and delivery challenges are increasing.

Phase one of our Kidwelly development delivered nine detached bungalows; phase two adds a further 15. Each phase has built on what we’ve learned before, refining the design and embedding sustainable practices more deeply. I look at the latest phase and genuinely feel there’s little more we could do to make those homes more comfortable or efficient without going beyond commercial sense. They are proof that sustainability and viability can sit side by side.

There are still hurdles – particularly around planning and the availability of trades – but the direction of travel is clear. The industry is moving towards a future where sustainable housing is the default. Those who adapt early will not only help to meet environmental targets but will also deliver homes that people genuinely want to live in.

The opportunity is there. With the right partnerships, the right funding mechanisms and a shared commitment to sustainability, developers across Wales can lead the way in shaping a housing market that works for everyone.