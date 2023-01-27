Retained Access Part of Kilvey Hill Leisure Destination Proposals

Access to Kilvey Hill in Swansea will be retained and improved as part of proposals to develop a major new leisure destination there.

Skyline Enterprises – the company behind the proposals – says access to the hill will continue as now if the project gets the go-ahead, but with some public safety restrictions around certain areas.

As well as the retention of access for the benefit of local user groups, walkers, runners and mountain bikers, the project’s proposed cable car and chair lift system would enable more people than ever before to enjoy views from the top of the hill. This would include people with disabilities and mobility problems.

The proposed cable car system would run to the top of Kilvey Hill from the area of the Hafod Morfa Copperworks.

The main content of the proposal includes Skyline’s own gravity-fuelled downhill carting experience known as the luge, a sky swing, existing and new walking trails, a zipline, additional mountain bike access and food and beverage outlets.

No aspect of the proposed scheme would pass over people’s homes, and many opportunities for people to give feedback on the proposals will be made available once scheme designs are advanced.

Geoff McDonald, Skyline Enterprises Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We have a proud track record of working closely with the local communities at all the sites we operate in across the world to benefit them while also delivering a fun, high-quality visitor experience. “That’ll also be in the case in Swansea if the project is approved, and we look forward to meeting the local community to present our plans including maintaining and improving both access and biodiversity at Kilvey Hill. “We’ll soon be arranging an online meeting with local groups to share where we are at in our planning and take their views on board, building-up to a face-to-face event in March when detailed plans will be made available for discussion and feedback.”

Dates, times and a location for the March event, which will be held over several days, will be announced as soon as they’re confirmed.

Further opportunities for public views would also then be available as part of a planning application process, should Skyline decide to take their plans forward.

The consultation event would follow-on from a number of studies that will form part of the planning process which include site investigation works, and ecological, arboricultural, heritage and air quality studies aimed at ensuring minimising the impact on greenery and promoting biodiversity, if the scheme gets the go-ahead.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“This is a hugely exciting proposal for Swansea that would, if approved, create a new, world-class visitor destination providing up to 100 new jobs in Swansea. “Local businesses would also benefit from work during the project’s construction phase, and existing businesses would benefit from the extra visitors the project would attract to the area, helping further boost our on-going regeneration of the Lower Swansea Valley and River Tawe corridor. “Our discussions with local user groups have already started, and we’d encourage as many people as possible to take part in the consultation and planning processes being arranged for the early spring and beyond to help shape final plans.”

Head to https://swansea.gov.uk/skylinefaqs for more information.