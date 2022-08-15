Conwy County Borough Council is reminding businesses not to miss out on a new Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Rates Relief Scheme for 2022-2023.

From 1 April 2022 eligible occupied businesses could qualify for 50% business rates relief under Welsh Government’s new Retail, Leisure & Hospitality Rates Relief Scheme. Premises which can submit applications for this relief include shops, pubs, restaurants, cafes and hair salons. It’s estimated that in Conwy County approximately 1500 premises could benefit from the scheme amounting to a value of over £9million.

Businesses were sent information with their annual bills, but the Council is reminding them that they need to apply for this relief.

Councillor Mike Priestley, Cabinet Member for Finance, Revenue and Benefits, said

“I welcome this support for local businesses which supports our economy and would remind them to make an application as soon as possible. In previous years rate relief has been applied automatically, so it’s important that businesses don’t forget that this year that they need to apply to the Council so that they don’t risk losing out.”

Welsh Government criteria states that the amount of relief under this Scheme will be capped at £110,000 per business across the whole of Wales.

To apply, visit the Council’s website at www.conwy.gov.uk/businessrates