Retail Groups Call on Welsh Government to Scrap Proposed Surtax

Representatives from Wales’ retail sector have written to Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford urging him to abandon plans for a new surtax on the industry.

Together the Welsh Retail Consortium and British Independent Retailers Association warn that the surtax would unfairly penalise businesses, putting them at a competitive disadvantage compared with counterparts across the border. The call comes ahead of the expected ratification of the Welsh Government’s Budget.

While the Finance Secretary has expressed support for smaller retailers, the joint letter stresses that both small and larger businesses are vital to healthy high streets. “Retail is the lifeblood of Welsh high streets,” it states. “Whether independent shops or national chains, these businesses create jobs, drive growth, and deliver essential services for communities across Wales.”

The joint letter was submitted to Mr Drakeford in recent days. The full text reads: