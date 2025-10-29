Retail at the Heart of Wales’ Future: WRC Launches 2026 Manifesto Ahead of Senedd Elections

The Welsh Retail Consortium (WRC) has published its 2026 manifesto, setting out a bold vision for unlocking the full potential of retail in Wales, ahead of the 2026 Senedd elections.

Retail is one of Wales’ largest private sector employers, supporting over 115,000 jobs directly with many more in the supply chain and contributing significantly to local economies. The manifesto, titled “Vote Retail 2026: Unlocking Retail’s Role in Wales’ Future Economy”, outlines the sector’s priorities for economic growth, high street recovery, and sustainable communities.

Specifically, the manifesto highlights the need for:

A reduction in the business rates burden on the retail industry, with a commitment to a fundamental reform which ensures no store pays more.

Policies that raise living standards and increase household disposable income, including ruling out increases to Welsh income tax rates

Support for sustainability and community wellbeing through proportionate regulation.

The creation of a Welsh Retail Crime Taskforce to bear down on crime and better protect shopworkers

The WRC has engaged extensively with members throughout 2025 to shape the manifesto’s recommendations. It reflects the collective voice of retailers across Wales, from high street independents to national chains.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“Retail is not just a barometer of economic health—it’s a driver of it. Our manifesto calls on the next Welsh Government to work with us to create a policy environment that enables retailers to invest, hire, innovate, and keep down prices for customers. With the right support, retail can help power Wales’ recovery and future prosperity. “We’re proud to represent a sector that touches every community in Wales. This manifesto is a call to action—for policymakers, businesses, and consumers—to back retail and ensure it continues to thrive at the heart of Welsh life.”

The full manifesto is available in Welsh and English at www.brc.org.uk/wrc and will be shared with stakeholders across government, industry, and civil society.