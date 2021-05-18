Resurgence of the Welsh Labour Market

With the first quarter of 2021 now behind us, the government’s spending watchdog – the Office for Budget Responsibility – claims about 2.2 million people or 6.5% of all workers, could be unemployed by the end of 2021.

The number of vacancies in the period from December 2020 to February 2021 was down 60% compared to previous years combined with a redundancy rate of 11 people per 1000 employees. Whilst a bounce back is expected in the labour market, it may come too late for some individuals and families, with fears of a saturation in people seeking employment as the furlough scheme winds down to the predicted end date in September 2021.

Taking action now

Recruitment Solutions Workforce Ltd (RSW), is working closely with employers to target future labour market trends and proactively connect employers with their local job seekers in a fairer way. RSW is seeing a shift in the market whereby employers are engaging with recruitment agencies to source candidates on their behalf.

Recruitment agencies are becoming an integral cog in the recruitment process by allowing firms to utilise the wealth of knowledge/experience a recruitment partner has at their disposal. By outsourcing recruitment to an external company, firms can focus on their primary business objectives, meaning hiring managers can concentrate on their own job role.

Using a recruitment agency can not only save an organisation time but can also reduce the cost of onboarding a member of staff, such as removing the need for expensive online recruitment platforms and hours spent sifting through applications.

RSW is utilising all the latest recruitment strategies to ensure our labour pool is agile enough to react to an employer’s immediate labour shortage or build bespoke recruitment campaigns to plug skills gaps within their organisation.

Nobody knows for certain which direction the future job market will head towards, but with branches located across South Wales including Cwmbran, Bridgend and Cardiff, RSW is strategically placed to support both employers and candidates along their recruitment journey.