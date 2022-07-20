Restoration Underway of Listed Railway Station Building in Llanelli

An investment by Carmarthenshire County Council has helped restore a Victorian derelict railway building in Llanelli.

Plans to transform the Grade II* listed building in the town’s Tyisha Ward into a community hub is well underway with the project’s first phase already completed.

This comes after the council committed £300k via its Targeted Regeneration Investment Programme to support the first phase of funding which was used to transform the western block, adjacent to the main shed into a community-based flexible office and meeting space.

The railway shed was built in 1875 and was used for cargo including sheep and cattle.

It played a crucial role in the development of Llanelli as a major industrial centre before it ceased operation in 1966. The western end finally locked its doors in 2000.

The Goods Shed now run by a group of volunteers – The Llanelli Railway Goods Shed Trust- after Network Rail Wales handed over the building.

Llanelli’s Tyisha ward and the wider Llanelli Town Centre is undergoing massive investment as part of the council’s ambitious plans to regenerate the area through increasing community safety, developing housing and community facilities and improving the environment.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism Cllr Gareth John said