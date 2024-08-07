Restaurant’s Summer Menu Showcases Seasonal Ingredients

An award-winning Conwy restaurant has unveiled a new summer menu as part of a move towards quarterly tasting menus showcasing seasonal ingredients.

The Jackdaw was named Restaurant of the Year – Wales at the AA Hospitality Awards in 2023. Owner and chef Nick Rudge spent time working under renowned chef Heston Blumenthal.

The new menu features dishes like ‘Sioni Winwns’ – taking inspiration from the onion farmers from the region of Roscoff, who used to travel to North Wales to sell their delicious Roscoff onions. Over the years a partnership between Brittany and Wales was shared through onions, and Nick’s dish is an ode to this special relationship.

‘Y DDraig Goch’ includes the British-bred tomato of the same name which made history by becoming the first to be officially registered with a Welsh name. In this dish it is paired with a barbecued hand-dived scallop and a tomato consommé.

Meanwhile ‘Lamb & Laver’ takes the finest Welsh lamb from Denbighshire, and pairs it with sea herbs foraged daily from the Conwy harbour, just metres from the restaurant.

Chef Nick Rudge said: