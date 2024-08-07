Restaurant’s Summer Menu Showcases Seasonal Ingredients

An award-winning Conwy restaurant has unveiled a new summer menu as part of a move towards quarterly tasting menus showcasing seasonal ingredients.
The Jackdaw was named Restaurant of the Year – Wales at the AA Hospitality Awards in 2023. Owner and chef Nick Rudge spent time working under renowned chef Heston Blumenthal.
The new menu features dishes like ‘Sioni Winwns’ – taking inspiration from the onion farmers from the region of Roscoff, who used to travel to North Wales to sell their delicious Roscoff onions. Over the years a partnership between Brittany and Wales was shared through onions, and Nick’s dish is an ode to this special relationship.
‘Y DDraig Goch’ includes the British-bred tomato of the same name which made history by becoming the first to be officially registered with a Welsh name. In this dish it is paired with a barbecued hand-dived scallop and a tomato consommé.
Meanwhile ‘Lamb & Laver’ takes the finest Welsh lamb from Denbighshire, and pairs it with sea herbs foraged daily from the Conwy harbour, just metres from the restaurant.
Chef Nick Rudge said:
“The whole team is really excited about our summer menu – and for our Autumn and Winter seasonal tasting menus to follow over the rest of the year; we’ve worked hard to make every course special. We will be celebrating our third birthday at the Jackdaw in October, and it feels like we’re really hitting our stride now. It’s an exciting time for us.”