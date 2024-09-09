Restaurant Manager Who has Worked with Star Chefs Recruited by Palé Hall

A restaurant manager who has worked with star chefs Heston Blumenthal and Mark Birchall has been recruited by one of Wales’ leading luxury country house hotels.

Chris Zefeiropoulos has joined the team at five star Palé Hall, at Llandderfel, near Bala in Snowdonia National Park and is looking forward to supporting the hotel owners’ mission to win national recognition.

Originally from Greece, Chris has previously worked with Blumenthal at the Fat Duck, Bray, for a year and with Birchall at The Barn, Moor Hall, as well as the Hilton Hotel, Chester.

Although he loved working at the Fat Duck, he didn’t enjoy the daily commute to work and yearned for the countryside.

When attending his interview with Palé Hall director Calum Milne, he immediately fell in love with the impressive hotel and surrounding countryside and cannot wait to explore all the beautiful region.

“It’s a stunning location,” said Chris, whilst surveying the 50-acre estate. “I am just thankful for being part of the Palé Hall team and having an opportunity to bring my set of high standards to the hotel. “The hotel owners want to raise the standards even higher and I am more than happy to be part of the progression to the next level. “I have been in the UK for five years and I am a foodie who loves British history and the countryside. I love exploring new places, meeting new people and expanding my knowledge to keep improving.”

An AA Five Red Star, Relais & Chateaux destination luxury country house hotel, Palé Hall has an acclaimed AA three-rosette and Michelin Green Star fine dining restaurant.

The hotel was purchased in April by Anthony and Donna Cooper-Barney who immediately fell with the property and surrounding area the first time they visited.

The couple are investing in the hotel, estate and other local ventures to support the community and enhance Bala as a tourist destination.