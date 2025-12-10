Resort’s £20m Regeneration Ramps up as Board Expands

The Our Rhyl/Ein Rhyl Board has announced a major expansion of its membership and early interest from investors as the town’s £20 million regeneration plans move into their next phase.

The Board has also unveiled its new bilingual websites and stepped up momentum following the submission of a Pride in Place plan to UK Government.

At the latest meeting of the Board, members voted to widen the committee to ensure even greater diversity across sectors including charities, small businesses, education, community organisations and faith groups. Recruitment will shortly be underway, ahead of new members joining in Spring 2026.

The move aligns with updated UK Government guidance which states that all Boards are expected to transition to a community-led model by Year three of the programme, by 2029.

This could see the Rhyl Board evolve into a co-operative, Community Interest Company, charity, or be driven by an established community organisation acting as an “anchor institution”.

Chair Craig Sparrow and Savills Director Nick Bennett presented the £20 million regeneration proposals at the RICS (Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors) Wales CPD event at Rhyl’s Queen’s Market, where they were warmly received by up to 40 RICS members, with opportunities identified for long-term collaboration.

Craig said:

“I’m from Rhyl, so it has been a privilege to serve as Chair. Since March we’ve come a long way, and while £20 million over 10 years doesn’t sound a lot, we are already looking to grow this to £30 million, £40 million, £50 million by attracting private investment – and have already had discussions with interested parties, which is very exciting. “We have listened carefully through detailed public consultation, sometimes challenging, always constructive, and everyone shares the same goal – a stronger, regenerated Rhyl. “An expanded Board means even more touchpoints across the town, and increased community and business involvement alongside our existing members including the MP, MS, council, business, police and others. Together we can shape the future of Our Rhyl.”

He added the Board will prioritise a new community fund for smaller projects, helping it become more responsive to the needs of third-sector groups, small businesses and local organisations.

Nick said:

“People told us about the need for a stronger retail offer, safer streets, opportunities to tackle poverty, more for the town centre and more celebration of the amazing work of the third sector. “Rhyl is loved; it has been at the heart of North Wales for generations. There is huge potential here and this initiative is incredibly exciting. Rhyl is a place of life, of character – distinctly, Our Rhyl.”

The Board emphasised its commitment to transparency and inclusivity, noting that all proposals have been shaped within UK Government parameters and through thousands of interactions – workshops, pop-ups, youth sessions, surveys, digital engagement and direct conversations.

With the Pride in Place plan now submitted, the Board awaits the Government’s decision and is calling on residents to stay involved.