Resilience and Investment in Spotlight at National Environmental Consortium

The ambitions of the Marches Forward Partnership (MFP) have been presented at a national environmental consortium conference in Newtown.

The “Unlocking Finance for Farm and Landscape Recovery in Wales” conference, organised by the Land Use for Net Zero Hub (LUNZ), brought together policymakers, farmers, landowners and finance specialists to explore how investment can better support nature recovery, resilient farming and rural growth.

Representing MFP, Powys County Council officers shared a cross-border perspective on how partnership working is helping to connect environmental outcomes with economic opportunity across the region.

Jake Berriman, leader of Powys County Council, said:

“Discussions focused on the barriers many land managers face in accessing finance, alongside the need for clearer frameworks that give confidence to investors while delivering real benefits for communities and the environment. “There was strong interest in blended funding models that combine public and private investment to unlock delivery at scale, which is at the heart of the partnership’s ambitions.”

Ongoing work with partners to support farmers and land managers to adopt sustainable practices and access emerging opportunities, including nature-based solutions and environmental markets, were also highlighted.

The experience of working at a catchment scale, particularly focusing on the work of the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme, offered a practical example of how collaborative approaches can deliver multiple benefits for nature, water and flood resilience, as well as supporting food production and long-term food security.

The conference reinforced the importance of trust, transparency and strong local partnerships in unlocking finance. MFP will continue to build on these discussions, helping to turn emerging ideas into practical solutions for the region.