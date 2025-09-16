Residents Move into New Energy-Efficient Homes in Powys

Residents have moved into their new homes at Guilsfield near Welshpool.

The properties, which include 28 timber-framed, energy-efficient houses and apartments, have been built by Williams Homes on behalf of ClwydAlyn, in partnership with Powys County Council and Welsh Government.

The new development is the result of a £8.7 million scheme which has been built to provide access to affordable places to live.

Where possible, the construction has been done using locally sourced materials, and with a local workforce and suppliers; strengthening community ties and putting money into the local economy.

Danielle Gray and Stephen Gray said:

“We’re seeing our new home for the first time today and think it’s amazing. It’s a massive relief to be moving in after being in temporary accommodation for two years. “It’s been a battle as we were living in housing with carbon monoxide leakage so to be offered a home here has been a light at the end of the tunnel for us all. “We love the whole thing and as our children have additional needs, the space of having four bedrooms will really benefit us. Our boys are autistic and were sharing a bedroom before, so to have their own rooms makes a massive difference. “The garden is great and I’m speechless at everything. The house has everything we need. “It is my daughter’s sixth birthday today, and I can’t think of a better present for her.”

Stuart Hughes, development project manager at ClwydAlyn, said:

“We are delighted to welcome 28 families into their new homes today. At a time when the housing crisis continues to price so many residents out of the private rental market, it is more important than ever that we offer safe, secure, and affordable homes. “As a responsible landlord, we are committed to not only building homes; but creating places where families and individuals can truly thrive. “These homes have been developed with sustainability at their core, to help residents lower fuel bills while reducing environmental impact. “We hope that these safe, warm homes will provide a foundation for our new residents to flourish.”

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: