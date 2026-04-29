Residents Invited to Shape Community Fund at Twyn Hywel Energy Park

Residents living in and around Bute Energy’s Twyn Hywel Energy Park in Caerphilly are being encouraged to apply to join a panel to guide how community benefit funding of £704,000 a year is shared.

The fund, developed by Bute Energy, will support a wide range of initiatives such as community facilities, environmental projects, skills and education, wellbeing activities, and local sustainability projects.

The roles are voluntary. Applications for up to 12 local panel members are now open to people over the age of 18 who live local to Twyn Hywel Energy Park, are passionate about their community and how it serves generations to come. No previous experience is required, as guidance and support will be provided from the team at Bute Energy and its expert Trustees. Those interested can apply by post, online, or in person by getting in touch with Bute Energy’s team.

Corporate Trustee representative Catryn Newton said:

“Local people know their community best. By joining the panel, residents can play a part in helping to fund projects that will have the biggest impact in their area. “Over the last six years, we’ve worked closely with the community to ensure we’ve got a head start in understanding the aspirations and challenges of the people who live near our energy parks. Soon, Caerphilly and areas of RCT will get the chance to see the ideas, local knowledge and aspirations of their charities, community groups and volunteers, become reality.”

Bute Energy has already backed world champion boxer and community champion Lauren Price and funded women’s football, young farmers and netball teams, as well as created a dedicated Youth Advisory board.

Matt Bateman, Chair of Senghenydd RFC, said:

“This funding represents an exciting chance for Senghenydd RFC to secure support that can deliver real, long‑term benefits. More importantly, the impact goes far beyond the club itself. These opportunities have the potential to strengthen our entire community, bringing people together, creating new opportunities, and supporting positive outcomes for individuals and families across the area. “We sincerely hope this grant will help us build a brighter, stronger future for Senghenydd and the Aber Valley as a whole, leaving a lasting legacy and making our community an even better place for generations to come.”

Residents interested in applying can find more information and submit an application by heading to Bute Energy’s website: www.bute.energy. The closing date for applications is 5pm on 8th June 2026.