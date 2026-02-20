Residents Asked to Help Shape Anglesey’s New Local Development Plan

The Isle of Anglesey County Council is undertaking a key stage in the preparation of the new Local Development Plan (LDP).

The new LDP will eventually replace the current Joint Local Development Plan adopted in 2017. Once finalised, it will form the basis for deciding all future planning applications on Anglesey over the next 15 years, covering everything from new homes and employment to transport, climate resilience, community facilities and the protection of the natural environment.

This is the first major public consultation in preparing the new LDP and aims to:

Identify the key issues and challenges facing Anglesey — including the economy, housing needs, infrastructure capacity, climate change, Welsh language and culture, and environmental protection.

Share a draft Vision describing what the Island could look like by 2039 — centred on strong communities, a resilient local economy, a healthy environment and sustainable development.

Present 18 draft Strategic Objectives that will guide future policy-making. These objectives are based on evidence about Anglesey’s social, economic, environmental and cultural needs.

Explore different options for housing and employment growth, taking into account population trends, the energy sector, major potential projects like new nuclear build at Wylfa and Anglesey Freeport, and the need for balanced, sustainable communities.

Consider alternative spatial strategies — different ways of distributing development across the Island, such as focusing growth in key settlements or spreading it more evenly.

At this stage, no decisions have been made. No sites are being allocated. The council said it wants to test ideas, gather feedback and understand local priorities before drafting the next stage of the LDP, known as the Preferred Strategy.

Anglesey’s Planning and Public Protection Portfolio Holder, Councillor Nicola Roberts, said:

“The new Local Development Plan will influence nearly every aspect of everyday life on Anglesey — where new homes are built, where jobs are created, how people travel, how communities grow, and how the environment and Welsh language are protected. As a council, we want to make sure that the new plan reflects the needs and aspirations of the people who live and work here, and so early engagement is vital. “I would encourage everyone with an interest to take part. Your feedback at this early stage is vital in shaping a positive and sustainable future for our communities; as well as meeting the needs and ambitions of the people of Anglesey.”

The consultation will run from 20th February to 25th March 2026.

Residents can take part by responding online via the council’s consultation portal: www.anglesey.gov.wales/ldp-consultation-february-2026

or by viewing paper copies of the documents in all Anglesey libraries, council headquarters and the Anglesey Business Centre, as well as by following updates shared on the council’s social media channels.

After the consultation closes, officers will analyse all responses and report back to the Planning Policy Committee, outlining the key issues raised and recommended next steps.