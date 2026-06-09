Residents and Community Leaders Invited to Join Neighbourhood Board for Upper Afan Valley

Residents and community representatives from the Upper Afan Valley can now apply to join the Pride in Place (PiPP) Neighbourhood Board.

Neath Port Talbot Council's call for Board members follows the appointment of Karen Jones as Independent Chair.

The Pride in Place programme is a major UK Government initiative, bringing up to £20 million of investment to the Upper Afan Valley over the next decade. It aims to support regeneration, strengthen communities, and empower local people to play a central role in decision-making.

The Neighbourhood Board will be at the heart of this work, responsible for setting the vision for the area and agreeing how funding is invested. The Board will be resident-led, bringing together people who live or work in the area to ensure decisions are community-driven.

Karen Jones, Independent Chair of the Neighbourhood Board, said:

“This is an exciting opportunity for local people to get involved and help shape the future of the Upper Afan Valley. We want to hear from residents who are passionate about their communities and keen to make a difference.”

Board members will work alongside residents, community organisations, and public sector partners to:

Develop a shared 10-year vision for the area

Shape a four-year investment programme

Oversee the delivery of local projects

Ensure the programme delivers meaningful and lasting benefits

The board is particularly keen to hear from people who:

Live or work in the Upper Afan Valley

Reflect the diversity of the local community

Bring local knowledge, lived experience, or community involvement

No previous board experience is required, and support will be provided to help members participate fully.

Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr. Stephen Hunt, said:

“The Pride in Place Programme is about putting local people at the centre of decision-making. This is a real opportunity for residents to have a direct say in how this significant investment benefits their communities.”

Aberafan Maesteg MP, Stephen Kinnock said:

“Pride in Place is a real opportunity for local people to shape the future of the Upper Afan Valley. We want to bring together residents, businesses, community leaders, and volunteers who care passionately about the area and want to help make a positive difference. “If you care about the future of the Upper Afan Valley and want to play a role in shaping it, I would strongly encourage you to apply to join the Neighbourhood Board.”

Further information on the role and how to apply, please email place@npt.gov.uk

The closing date for expressions of interest is Friday 26th June at 12pm.