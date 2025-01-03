Residents and Businesses Support Monmouthshire Council Christmas Wishes campaign

The spirit of giving was strong in Monmouthshire at Christmas, as hundreds of gifts and donations were received for Monmouthshire County Council’s Christmas Wishes campaign.

Thanks to an overwhelming response, generous donations and gifts were received from Monmouthshire councillors, schools, residents, community hubs and local companies, resulting in more than 450 of the county’s most vulnerable and needy children and young people receiving gifts for Christmas.

Now in its ninth year, the campaign has grown significantly, with the Children’s Social Care team working tirelessly to deliver the toys and gifts in the weeks leading up to the holidays to ensure no child or young person in need was forgotten.

In addition to this year’s gift campaign, the team ran a festive hamper initiative, working with Overmonnow and Archbishop Rowan Williams Primary Schools and businesses that collect food or provide financial assistance. This year, the team, with help from the Bridges volunteers, delivered more than 75 festive hampers to families.

Major local contributors to our campaigns include Monmouthshire Building Society, Vistry Group, Edenstone Group, Morgan Sindall, Maddison Alex Martial Arts Academy, Unison, Little Mill community hall, St Mary’s Church, King Henry VIII School, Waitrose and Morgans of Usk.

Monmouthshire County Council Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health Services, Cllr Ian Chandler, said:

“Our Christmas Wishes campaign is an example of the generosity of spirit that runs through the heart of Monmouthshire. Demonstrating the genuine desire of people and businesses to support the most vulnerable children and young people at Christmas.” “We are very grateful for all those who so willingly contributed, as it makes a difference to those who need it most.”

The Social Work team received some lovely feedback from families, many of whom were unable to purchase gifts for their children.

The Christmas Wishes and festive hamper campaign is now a large operation, and the Children’s Social Care team appreciates that so many vulnerable children, families and young people can benefit.