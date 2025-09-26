Researchers Take Steps to Put Wales on the Physical Activity Map

The Welsh Institute of Physical Activity, Health and Sport (WIPAHS), through a team led by Swansea University researchers, has developed Wales’ 2025 GoPA! Country Card – a key snapshot of the nation’s movement trends.

Unveiled at the HEPA Europe 2025 Conference, the third edition of GoPA! Country Cards tracks national efforts in research, surveillance, and policy across 186 countries.

Wales’ card has been created by a team headed by Professors Kelly Mackintosh and Melitta McNarry, co-directors of WIPAHS, in collaboration with Public Health Wales.

Compared to 2020, which reported a 53% rate of physical activity among adults in Wales, the 2025 card shows a slight but notable increase to 55%. However, it also reflects a shift in Wales’ physical activity policy rating – from “high” to “medium” – highlighting the need for renewed strategic focus to support continued progress.

Dr Amie Richards, a research officer at WIPAHS and a key contributor to the card, said:

“Contributing to the Country Cards has allowed us to compile and share essential data that supports evidence-based decision-making and raises awareness of physical activity trends and gaps in Wales. These insights are vital for engaging stakeholders across academia, government, and public health.”

John Bradley, from Public Health Wales and also part of the team, added:

“The completion of the GoPA Country Card for Wales once again contributes to the ongoing intelligence-led approach to physical activity policy and planning across Wales. “WIPAHS have led the 2025 development of the Country Card in an efficient and robust manner and, alongside Public Health Wales, will continue to promote and disseminate the resource to ensure its impact across the system.”

This latest edition introduces new indicators, including gender inequalities in participation and research, as well as data broken down by domains such as the number of adults taking part in active leisure (52%) and transport (39%).

All cards are available in English and have been translated into 66 additional languages—including Welsh—doubling the number from the 2020 edition and supporting global accessibility.

GoPA! has also launched a redesigned website featuring an interactive dashboard and searchable policy directory, making it easier than ever to explore and apply the data.

Dr Michael Pratt, GoPA! Co-Chair, said:

“GoPA! has that data for almost every country in the world, and the quality and breadth of the data continue to improve. Now is the time to put the data to work to reduce physical inactivity worldwide.”

Physical inactivity remains one of the leading risk factors for chronic disease. Globally, one in three adults is inactive, with regional averages ranging from 5% in Africa to nearly 10% in Europe and the Americas.

Dr Pedro Hallal, GoPA! Co-Chair, said:

“Everyone conducting high-quality research in the field of physical activity and health recognises GoPA! The next step is to encourage governments worldwide to hold themselves accountable for promoting more active communities.”

The launch also marks the debut of GoPE!, a new sibling initiative focused on school-based physical activity systems, which has released its own set of Country Cards alongside GoPA!s.