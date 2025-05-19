Researchers Appointed to Wrexham University’s Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre Project

Two researchers in Hydrogen Engineering and Composite Materials have been appointed at Wrexham University as part of the institution’s pioneering Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre (EEOC) project.

Barry Johnston has joined Wrexham University as Research Associate in Hydrogen Engineering, while Dr. Meysam Anamagh has been appointed as Research Fellow in Composite Materials Engineering.

Their appointments will play a pivotal role in conducting cutting-edge research in the new EEOC, which is currently being built at the university’s Plas Coch campus.

Green hydrogen will also be developed on-site as part of the EEOC project, thanks to the installation of a hydrogen electrolyser as part of the build, which will contribute to sustainable practices in industry.

Barry said:

“I’m delighted to have been appointed to the role, particularly at what is an optimistic time for green hydrogen production, here in North Wales. “My areas of focus will be on seeking out opportunities in hydrogen research and collaborating with industry partners with an emphasis on decarbonation.”

Meysam will play a key role in carrying out research, collaborating with industry partners and securing funding to advance the field of composite structures.

Composites are produced by bringing together two or more materials such as plastic, carbon fibre, ceramics and glass, to produce properties which cannot be achieved by the individual components alone.

They are widely used in aircraft, cars, boats, wind turbine blades and in structures such as bridges because they can be lighter, stronger and more durable than conventional materials.

Meysam said:

“As a newly established entity within the university, my role presents a valuable opportunity to collaboratively build a versatile and forward-thinking composite research centre. “In my role, my focus will be on the design, manufacturing, and evaluation of composite structures – and specifically, my current research is centred on novel designs for hydrogen composite tanks used in automotive and aerospace applications. “The overarching goal is to develop more sustainable hydrogen tanks for future applications, including aircraft and vehicles.”

Richard Day, Professor of Composites Engineering and Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research at Wrexham University, added: