Research Reveals IT Directors Expect Bigger Budgets in 2021

Increased expenditure in cloud technology and more IT support needed for staff working remotely are key drivers for larger budgets

Growing concern from IT Directors over the disposal of IT hardware and data

New research from DSA Connect, an IT asset disposal company which specialises in the permanent deletion and destruction of electronic data, reveals more than three in five IT Directors (62%) believe their employer’s IT budget will increase for 2021. Nearly half (48%) cite the need to invest in more cloud technology as a key reason for this, and this is closely followed by 45% who believe the additional funds will be used to provide greater IT support to staff working from home.

A further 7% say it’s because they have been hit by more cyberattacks during the Covid-19 crisis and therefore need bigger budgets to invest in IT to provide greater security.

Just 12% of IT directors interviewed said they expect their budgets to fall next year, with the majority blaming a fall in revenue/profits for this.

Growing focus on data erasure and disposal of IT hardware

A key finding from DSA Connect’s research is that 72% of IT Directors are increasingly concerned about the potential legal issues of not disposing of IT hardware and data properly. As a result of this, more than three in five IT Directors expect their employers to spend more money on data erasure (62%) and disposal of hardware (60%) in 2021 when compared to this year.

Harry Benham, Chairman of DSA Connect said:

“Our findings show that many businesses will be making changes to their IT infrastructure in 2021, from buying more hardware for employees that are now working remotely, upgrading to more secure or cloud-based systems, to making reductions in line with the size of their business and workforce. “An increasingly key focus area is the need to dispose of existing IT data and hardware safely – whether that be to make way for new technology, or to reuse or sell it. “It’s encouraging to see the majority of IT directors focusing more on the correct disposal of data and tech hardware, and we are certainly seeing more enquiries in this area.”

DSA Connect provides a secure IT asset disposal service utilising a methodology created in partnership with the Ministry of Defence. Its IT end-of-life service allows for the complete removal and data eradication from IT equipment and electronic devices by using tools certified by CESG and approved by the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). Also, depending on the quantity and type of equipment for disposal, DSA Connect offers a rebate of up to 60% on all re-saleable assets.

The company was established in 2011 to partner the Ministry of Defence in developing the MoD’s asset disposal service.