Research Highlights Shifting Consumer Demand During Lockdown

New briefing papers published by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) show that the lamb and beef industry in Wales has adjusted comparatively well to the major problems posed by the Coronavirus lockdown, but that there remains a risk of further instability.

The three briefing papers draw on information from a wide range of sources and research, and look at consumer behaviour, export disruption, and the prospects for reopening the eating-out sector, and their impact on the red meat industry. They are available to download via the HCC website.

Key findings include that consumers adopted ‘recessionary’ buying patterns in the spring, purchasing large quantities of cheaper cuts, before shifting to higher-quality products in response to promotions and the desire to experiment with new recipes. The research shows how food service providers were hit particularly hard by the closure of hotels and restaurants, and highlights how the situation is unpredictable as the peak production period for Welsh lamb approaches, as it is uncertain how quickly the eating-out sector will recover both in Britain and abroad.

HCC Chief Executive Gwyn Howells said: