Research Highlights Power of Illustration in Improving Shared Decision Making in Healthcare

Researchers at Cardiff Metropolitan University are exploring how illustration can strengthen communication between healthcare professionals and patients, improving understanding and supporting more effective shared decision making (SDM).

Shared decision making is a collaborative process in which healthcare professionals and patients work together to make informed treatment decisions. The approach relies on clear communication and accessible information to ensure patients fully understand their options, risks and benefits.

Led by Amelia Huw Morgan alongside colleagues from the university’s Health Sciences department, researchers have been investigating how illustration can play a crucial role in enhancing SDM. This project, supported by the Welsh Government, focused on co-producing visual information resources designed to support patient understanding in clinical settings.

As part of the initiative, Master’s students worked alongside patients and healthcare professionals in clinical settings to develop illustrated materials covering:

The correct administration of hydrocortisone injections (for reducing pain and inflammation)

Effective steroid management (for example to patients with asthma or eczema)

The risks and benefits associated with sodium valproate (used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder)

The co-produced resources were designed to be clear, accessible and patient-centred, ensuring that complex medical information could be more easily understood during consultations.

Findings from the project demonstrate that well-designed illustrations can significantly reduce misunderstandings between patients and healthcare professionals. By providing supportive visual materials, clinicians are better equipped to explain treatment options, while patients gain greater confidence in participating in decisions about their care.

Amelia Huw Morgan, Senior Lecturer of Illustration in the School of Art and Design at Cardiff Metropolitan University, said:

“Shared decision making depends on clarity, trust and mutual understanding. Our research shows that illustration can act as a powerful bridge in clinical conversations, helping patients grasp complex information and feel more confident about the decisions they are making.”

The research highlights the potential for interdisciplinary collaboration between health sciences and creative disciplines to improve patient outcomes and experiences, which is being explored further in a fully-funded PhD studentship. The team hopes the findings will inform future healthcare communication strategies across Wales and beyond.