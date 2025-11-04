Report Warns Post-GCSE Language Learning Opportunities in Wales Are at Risk

The number of pupils in Wales studying international languages after GCSE has fallen sharply, prompting a warning from British Council Wales that recent progress in language learning could be lost without sustained action.

Their Language Trends Wales 2025 report, paints a mixed picture – with increased uptake at primary level and tentative signs of recovery at GCSE, but a continuing decline in post-16 study that threatens the long-term sustainability of language learning in Wales.

Conducted by Queen’s University Belfast, the research surveyed primary and secondary schools as well as post-16 colleges, charting progress and challenges in language education under the New Curriculum for Wales.

At primary level, more than 80 per cent of schools now teach an international language – double the figure reported in 2022. French remains the most commonly taught, followed by Spanish and Arabic, while some schools are introducing British Sign Language, Polish and Portuguese.

However, the report found that although international languages are a statutory component of the New Curriculum for Wales in primary schools, they face several significant challenges. These include limited staff proficiency – around three quarters of primary schools reported that staff proficiency in international languages is a key challenge – as well as restricted curriculum time and competition from Welsh and English.

Meanwhile, after more than a decade of significant decline, GCSE entries in Wales are beginning to show some tentative signs of recovery. Entries for French increased from 2,126 in 2024 to 2,269 (up 6.7%) in 2025, while Spanish, which took a dip between 2023 and 2024, rose from 1,359 to 1,591 (up 17%). Although German continues its downward trend, dropping to 432 entries (down 7%), overall participation in international languages at GCSE has grown for the second consecutive year. This rise could be indicative of an increased exposure to international languages in primary schools and at Key Stage 3 under the New Curriculum for Wales and the efforts of schools to promote multilingual learning.

Despite signs of recovery, access to GCSE language learning remains uneven. Two-thirds of secondary schools cancel language classes when learner numbers are low, a problem most acute in lower-income areas. Schools in more advantaged communities are far more likely to sustain courses and offer a broader range of languages. Researchers warn that this uneven provision risks deepening educational inequalities, effectively denying some pupils the opportunity to continue a language beyond Key Stage 3.

Other barriers to GCSE uptake include the perception of Global English (the importance of English as a world language), the nature of external exams, insufficient curriculum time, and timetabling constraints.

At A-level, the picture is more concerning. Entries for French have fallen 30 per cent from 242 in 2024 to 169 in 2025, while German has dropped nearly one-third (32%) from 62 to 42. Spanish is the only language showing stability at A-level, while entries for other international languages remain very low. If current trends continue, some languages – particularly German – will disappear from the curriculum.

Two-fifths of secondary schools surveyed offer no post-16 language provision – particularly, in less affluent areas – while, in half of the schools that do, classes are cancelled if learner numbers are too low.

This socio-economic disparity is also reflected in the use of Language Assistants, who are employed by only 5 per cent of responding secondary schools, all in more affluent areas. Limited funding continues to restrict access for many schools, leading to uneven opportunities for pupils to interact with native speakers and engage with other cultures.

Despite these challenges, the report highlights examples of innovation. A small number of schools in lower socio-economic areas are defying national trends, maintaining or even expanding their language offer through creative timetabling, collaboration with partner schools and colleges, and initiatives such as the Welsh Government-funded MFL Student Mentoring Scheme, which supports schools to promote multilingualism and increase GCSE uptake.

Linguistic diversity is also increasing, with a growing presence of home, heritage, and community languages. Eighty-four per cent of responding secondary schools have learners for whom Welsh or English is an additional language. Secondary schools across Wales now offer Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin, Spanish, and Urdu and pupils collectively speak around 45 different languages.

The report also explored the use of AI in language teaching. At primary level, over half of schools reported that AI is not yet used, with teachers unsure how best to incorporate it. In secondary schools, adoption is increasing: 9 per cent of respondents use AI regularly (up from 0% in 2024), and a further 44 per cent use it occasionally (up from 25% in 2024).

Speaking about the findings, Dr Ian Collen, who co-led the research, said:

“These language trends findings come amid growing concern about the future of international languages across Wales’ education ecosystem. Our data show GCSE classes do not run if there are not enough learners in two thirds of schools and most of these schools are in less affluent areas. Young people are effectively being denied the opportunity to widen their horizons. The report warns that without coordinated investment across schools, further education colleges and universities, the long-term sustainability of international language learning in Wales remains questionable.”

Ruth Cocks, Director of British Council Wales, added:

“Language Trends Wales 2025 marks our eleventh year of tracking language learning across Wales and it’s time to turn evidence into action. Language learning is central to Wales’ vision of becoming an outward-looking, globally responsible nation. We’re encouraged by green shoots of progress in primary schools and a modest recovery in GCSE entries, particularly as they return to pre-Covid levels. But these gains are fragile, and the overall decline in language learning at secondary level remains a serious concern. “The sharp fall in post-16 study, especially in A-level German is a warning we cannot ignore. Without a clear pathway from school to university, we risk losing the enthusiasm and curiosity that younger learners are beginning to rediscover. “Dedicated teachers and consortia leads continue to keep the spark alive, showing how essential multilingualism is for young people to thrive in an increasingly connected world. Wales has already shown through its investment in the Welsh language what is possible with long-term vision and commitment. With the same ambition for international languages, we can build a truly multilingual generation, one that realises the promise of the new Curriculum for Wales and strengthens Wales’ place in the world.”