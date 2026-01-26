Report Urges Welsh Government to give Nature a Voice in Climate Policy

A new report published by the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales (NICW) outlines how nature can be represented in public-sector decision-making.

The report, “Developing Principles for Nature Representation in Public Sector Governance”, draws on findings from a six-month pilot placement of a ‘Nature Guardian’ — the first role of its kind that has been tested by a UK public-sector body.

Developed in partnership with Nature on the Board and Lawyers for Nature, the report explores how recognising nature as a stakeholder can strengthen public-sector responses to the accelerating climate and nature emergencies.

The report states that environmental promises often fail in Wales and the wider world — not because of weak laws, but because nature is not considered or consulted when major decisions about land, infrastructure and investment are made.

It says that without changes to governance, nature risks remaining an affected party rather than a recognised stakeholder shaping decisions — a pathway which overlooks long-term environmental outcomes, and locks in damage that will be difficult and costly to reverse.

Drawing on learnings from the pilot, the report reflects on the feasibility, risks and opportunities of representing nature within decision-making.

It identifies a set of foundational principles intended to inform and inspire other public bodies considering similar approaches, recognising the specific constraints and responsibilities of public-sector governance.

These principles include:

The importance of clear accountability and transparency

Engaging communities and wider audiences to ground governance in lived experience

Embedding cultural, artistic and heritage perspectives to better understand how decisions affect landscapes, ecosystems and communities over time.

Dr David Clubb, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales, said:

“Appointing nature to a Board is a transformative act. It acknowledges a simple truth: every decision we make has an impact on the natural world. Yet for too long, nature has been the absent stakeholder — impacted by decisions but never truly represented. “Having previously called on Welsh Government for nature representation in our 2024 report ‘Building Resilience to Flooding in Wales by 2050’, this report is intended to contribute to wider conversations about how public institutions can better reflect ecological limits and long-term impacts, at a time when Wales continues to face significant biodiversity loss and climate risk.”

Elspeth Jones, Nature Guardian for the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales, said:

“Working from within a public body has shown how powerful yet challenging it can be to advocate for Nature in spaces where decisions with long-term ecological consequences are made. “This pilot has demonstrated that bringing nature’s voice into governance can shift perspectives and challenge assumptions, but it requires clarity of purpose, integrity and a genuine commitment to listen.”

The report launch coincides with an immersive workshop that challenges decision-makers to step out of the present and imagine how Wales could look in 100 years if nature shapes decision-making.

Brontie Ansell, Founder of Lawyers for Nature, said: