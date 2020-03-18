Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Repayment Holiday for Help to Buy Wales Customers

Cadarnhad Gan y Gweinidog Tai y Bydd Ad-daliadau Llog Benthyciadau Cymorth i Brynu yn Cael eu Gohirio Dros dro

The Welsh Government is introducing a temporary three month interest repayment holiday for interest bearing Help to Buy Wales customers who may suffer financial hardship as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, Housing Minister, Julie James, has confirmed.

The announcement means customers who might be affected by Coronavirus, who subsequently suffer a drop in income will not need to pay a Help to Buy loan interest repayment, for a three month period.

Currently there are 619 interest bearing customers in the scheme in Wales.

Housing Minister, Julie James said:

“The steps I’m taking today will help several hundred Help to Buy Wales customers, who may be impacted by Coronavirus, deal with potentially unexpected financial hardship.

“The Welsh Government continues to do all it can to support the people of Wales during this difficult time.”

