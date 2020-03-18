Repayment Holiday for Help to Buy Wales Customers

The Welsh Government is introducing a temporary three month interest repayment holiday for interest bearing Help to Buy Wales customers who may suffer financial hardship as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, Housing Minister, Julie James, has confirmed.

The announcement means customers who might be affected by Coronavirus, who subsequently suffer a drop in income will not need to pay a Help to Buy loan interest repayment, for a three month period.

Currently there are 619 interest bearing customers in the scheme in Wales.

Housing Minister, Julie James said: