Repair Work to Start on Drefechan Bridge After Storm Damage

Work will start this week on repairs to Drefechan Bridge on the Pentre Llanrhaeadr to Llanynys road.

The bridge was closed after damage caused by Storm Dennis last month and Denbighshire County Council has been assessing the condition of the bridge.

It is hoped the bridge could be open by the end of March, if conditions allow, but the Council is working hard to minimise this unexpected disruption.

Diversions are in place via Rhewl and the Council apologises for the inconvenience caused by the closure.

Cllr Brian Jones, the Council’s lead member for Waste, Transport and the Environment, said: