Renowned Valleys Business Kicks off 2022 with Significant Team Growth

Penderyn Antiques has announced significant new hires to start 2022. The renowned Valleys business, which serves customers from across the UK, has grown from two to nine team members since it started, bringing much longed for vocational roles to the area.

The new hires include a sales executive and an in-house photographer to ensure that more and more antique furniture items can be added to their eCommerce website weekly, to meet increasing customer demand.

Founded by a father-in-law and son-in-law team (Leigh Rossiter and Daniel Bryan) in 2015, launched originally as a furniture business, the firm restored its pink chapel headquarters to become a beautiful base for trading its antique furniture. The iconic building was visited by people from across the UK and beyond until the start of the pandemic in March 2020, which in turn sped up the planned growth of Penderyn Antiques’ online operation.

The nine-strong team now covers warehouse operations across multiple sites, front-of-house provision for the chapel showroom, a head of marketing and buying team to fulfill customer orders from across the UK.

The impact of both Brexit and the pandemic has caused challenges to the provision of new furniture, leading to more people being introduced to the possibilities of antiques. The business also boasts key sustainability credentials, helping customers to love and appreciate existing pieces rather than relying on new.

Accessible price points, with a chest of drawers starting from £295 for example, means the growth of Penderyn Antiques’ business has attracted further new audiences, turning traditional perceptions of antiques and dealers on their head. Since 2017, the company boasts an impressive average year on year growth rate of 87%.

Asked about the latest business growth and hires, Daniel Bryan said: