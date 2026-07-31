Renovation Plans Revealed for Rhyl Town Centre Properties

Plans are progressing to turn two High Street properties in Rhyl into affordable homes and refurbished commercial units.

Denbighshire County Council is preparing to appoint a contractor to carry out the redevelopment of 64 High Street and 2–4 Wellington Road, bringing vacant upper floors back into use as modern, energy-efficient affordable homes while also renovating the ground floor retail units for future businesses.

The project forms part of the council's long-term vision to breathe new life into Rhyl town centre by increasing the number of people living in the heart of the town, supporting local businesses and creating a more vibrant, sustainable community.

Councillor Rhys Thomas, Lead Member for Housing and Communities, said:

“This development is just one part the council's strategy to try and rejuvenate town centres in Denbighshire and is another exciting milestone in our ongoing investment in Rhyl town centre. By bringing these prominent buildings back into use, we're creating much-needed affordable homes while also providing modern commercial spaces that will help support local businesses and attract more people into the town centre. “Projects like this demonstrate our commitment to regenerating Rhyl in a way that benefits residents, businesses and visitors alike. Having more people living in the town centre will help build a vibrant, thriving community while making the best use of existing buildings for future generations.”

Construction is expected to begin later this year following the completion of the procurement process.