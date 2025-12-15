Renewables Debate Takes Centre Stage at Cardiff Business Club Festive Lunch

Cardiff Business Club’s festive lunch heard a debate on the renewable energy transition and what’s in it for business and for Wales.

Sophie Howe, governance advisor, Bute Energy Board Member and former Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, chaired a panel discussion which heard from some of those who have already directly benefited from the investment Bute Energy has made in Wales.

Panellists were Will Morgan, Founding Director of Thirty4/7 Communications, Dave Brunton, Project Manager of Senghenydd Youth Drop in Centre, Jess Thomas of the Bute Energy Youth Advisory Board and Catryn Newton, Community Investment and Communications Director at Bute Energy.

They shared insights into how contractors, supply chain partners, third sector partners and young people have benefited from the £3 billion investment in Wales that Bute Energy represents, as well as exploring future opportunities.

Strategic branding and web design agency Toward also unveiled Cardiff Business Club’s new brand, before the lunch at Glamorgan Cricket Club was rounded off with a Christmas performance led by Craig Yates of the Aloud Charity.

Phil Jardine, Cardiff Business Club Chair, said:

“As the year draws to a close, what better way to mark it than to reflect on the benefits that renewable energy has already brought to Wales, as well as looking forward to the opportunities which lie ahead. “Our members and guests were also treated to a fantastic Christmas sing-along, led by Craig Yates – and what a great opportunity it was too to ditch the usual business attire and wear our best Christmas jumpers. “We were also delighted to be able to share for the first time our new branding, expertly designed by Toward. We believe this new visual identity will help potential guests and new members to understand what the Club offers and why they should get involved. “We’re grateful to the speakers and panellists who have taken part in our events so far this season and await with anticipation those which are already lined up for the New Year.”

The next event in the club’s calendar will be a dinner on Thursday, February 26 2026 between 6pm and 9pm, when the theme will be Life Science and AI. The event will be sponsored by Browne Jacobson.

A panel discussion, featuring leading figures from academia, the pharma industry and government, will aim to:

Highlight Wales’ strengths in medical technology, diagnostics and digital health as drivers of life-sciences investment.

Explore how AI and data analytics are accelerating R&D and enabling preventative care.

Showcase the pathways for commercialising med-tech and pharma innovations developed in Welsh universities and SMEs.

The dinner will be held at the Parkgate Hotel, Westgate Street, Cardiff. Tickets are available here: https://cardiffbusinessclub.org/event/life-science-and-ai/