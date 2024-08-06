Remote Marketing Agency Hires Bangor-Based Director

A search marketing agency which offers a fully-remote four-day working week is developing its senior leadership team with new hires.

Among those joining the Reboot Online team is Nathan Roberts, based in Bangor. He has been appointed as the agency’s first Technical Account Director.

Nathan said:

“What drew me to Reboot is the experiment side of the business, being inquisitive with data and running experiments to test the status quo, especially in Organic Search, where, even today, there is a lot of misconceptions around Tech SEO, Content, Outreach and Digital PR. So being able to join an agency that pushes these boundaries and tests different hypotheses is a great honour to be part of.”

Reboot Online has worked with leading brands such as TripAdvisor, JustEat and OnBuy, and continues to see growth in new business from both national and international brands.