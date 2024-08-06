North Wales  |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Leaderboard Advert - Updated Weekly 1430 x 145 pixels
ANW_Profile Page
6 August 2024
Appointments

Remote Marketing Agency Hires Bangor-Based Director

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


A search marketing agency which offers a fully-remote four-day working week is developing its senior leadership team with new hires.

Among those joining the Reboot Online team is Nathan Roberts, based in Bangor. He has been appointed as the agency’s first Technical Account Director.

Nathan said:

“What drew me to Reboot is the experiment side of the business, being inquisitive with data and running experiments to test the status quo, especially in Organic Search, where, even today, there is a lot of misconceptions around Tech SEO, Content, Outreach and Digital PR. So being able to join an agency that pushes these boundaries and tests different hypotheses is a great honour to be part of.”

Reboot Online has worked with leading brands such as TripAdvisor, JustEat and OnBuy, and continues to see growth in new business from both national and international brands.



Columns & Features:
Guest Author
5 August 2024

We Need to Change Our Outdated Beliefs About Ageing
Guest Author
2 August 2024

Micro-providers – A Key Part of the Jigsaw of Social Care
Ambition North Wales
30 July 2024

An Investment Zone in Flintshire and Wrexham will be a Magnet for Investors
Wrexham University
25 July 2024

Degree Apprenticeships – A Fusion of Learning and Work

More North Wales Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //