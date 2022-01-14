Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Remembering Councillor Peter Clarke

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Councillor Peter Clarke. Peter left us peacefully on 10th January.

Peter was a towering figure in our organisation having represented Monmouthshire County Council since its beginning in 1996. Peter was first elected to public office in 1989 representing the Usk Rural Ward on Gwent Council. Peter was our chairman twice, a bedrock of Planning Committee and served on many other committees. Peter was also a community councillor for over 35 years.

Peter set an example to all of what it took to be an outstanding public servant. He had high standards and high expectations. He always wanted the very best for the people he represented.

A very kind, warm hearted man who valued his friends and his family above all else, Peter was also a very successful businessman and a pillar of the community of Usk and its surrounding areas.

A very distinguished light has gone out in our lives and Peter will be greatly missed. We send our condolences to Peter’s family and loved ones who will be very much in our thoughts.

Please click here if you would like to share your memories of Peter: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=eQBNLCzFs0uzytjq8ba31W2mRjTOZU1OjeDVRpC1PhBURTQ4WU9QOUdVS0tYM1lZTTdCUkNaQ0FMSi4u

