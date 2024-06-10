Relay Raises More Than £50k for Charity

A sports and entertainment hospitality provider has raised more than £50,000 for charity partner ParalympicsGB.

Almost 250 employees of Levy UK took part in a five-week, 43-leg, 1,000-mile relay, which concluded at Swansea City FC. Visiting 50 Levy-catered partner venues across the UK, including Principality Stadium and Cardiff City Stadium, the Levy teams collectively travelled 6,351 miles. A total of 3,185 miles were covered by bike, 139 miles by running, and 3,027 miles were completed walking.

Levy – part of Compass Group – embarked on this ambitious journey to support its long-term official charity partner, ParalympicsGB, aiming to raise vital funds and awareness, supporting their mission to provide opportunities for disabled athletes to excel in their chosen sports.

“We are thrilled and extremely proud to have completed this unbelievable journey and to have surpassed our £50,000 fundraising target,” said Jane Byrd, Compass Cymru MD and Levy ParalympicsGB charity lead. “From the starting line to the finish, our Levy teams demonstrated extraordinary commitment, passion, and teamwork, embodying the spirit of unity and solidarity that defines both Levy UK and ParalympicsGB.”

David Clarke OBE, ParalympicsGB CEO said: