Registrations Now Open for Wales Tech Week 2021

Registrations are now open for attendees to take part in this year’s Wales Tech Week, taking place as a digital festival across 21st – 25th June.

Boasting world class talks, workshops, exhibitions and more from both innovative Welsh tech firms and global tech leaders, the event promises five days packed full of knowledge, skills and fun streaming live from Wales to living rooms across the world.

From Monday 19th April 2021 both tech lovers and those simply ‘tech curious’ will be able to secure their free digital pass and build their own digital delegate profile, allowing them to build their festival agenda, visit online exhibitions and connect with other delegates.

Now in its second year, Wales Tech Week has been created by non-profit organisation Technology Connected as a platform to showcase Wales’ innovative technology sector on a global stage and act as a global hub for the tech community and public.

2020’s inaugural event attracted over 4,000 registered attendees from more than 15 countries, with organisers aiming for an even more diverse and interactive 2021 edition.

Wales Tech Week has been created as a fully interactive festival for everyone, allowing a diverse range of delegates to learn, share, interact and connect through a variety of sessions and ad hoc one-to-one meetups.

View the Wales Tech Week 2021 themes and stages on the Wales Tech Week website

Avril Lewis MBE, managing director of Technology Connected said:

“We’re excited to officially open the doors for this year’s Wales Tech Week and invite people from across the world to join us for a unique summer festival of technology. “We were delighted with the reception our first national tech week received and have been working hard to build on the foundation set by last year’s event. For 2021 we really wanted to expand and evolve the festival beyond traditional webinars, and this year have introduced a range of new features designed to put interactivity and engagement at the heart of Wales Tech Week. “From our new digital delegate profiles to our Connex Zone which allows both arranged and spontaneous one-to-one opportunities to connect and learn, we’ve set out to recreating a true festival experience. “While Wales Tech Week was created to give our innovative, diverse technology industry a platform on the global stage, the festival really is about bringing the people and communities together. With a wide range of talks, workshops, panels and exhibitions, we hope there is something for everyone at Wales Tech Week and are thrilled to invite people from all backgrounds to get involved as we present world class innovation, live from Wales.”

Registrations for the 2021 Wales Tech Week are now open and are available free at: https://technologyconnected.net/wales-tech-week/