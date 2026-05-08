Registration Opens for the Land Leisure & Tourism Show 2026

Registration is now officially open for the Land Leisure & Tourism Show 2026.

The UK’s leading event for visitor attractions, holiday parks, experience providers and rural businesses returns to the NEC Birmingham on 4-5 November 2026.

Hosted by Agriconnect, the show marks its 14th edition. Co-located with the Farm Business Innovation Show, the Land Leisure & Tourism Show reflects the increasing crossover between rural enterprise, tourism and leisure.

The Land Leisure & Tourism Show aims to offer access to the latest products, services and innovations shaping the future of leisure, tourism and hospitality. Some exhibiting companies include Walter Geering, ParcVu powered by Booking Experts, Creative Play, Beyonk and World of Rides.

A key highlight of the event is its extensive seminar programme, designed and produced by Cheryl Waterman.

The 2026 edition will introduce four new features: