Register with COP CYMRU to Help Fight Climate Change

Wales has its very own nationwide climate action campaign – and if you’re not involved already, now is the time to join.

With the latest, information, ideas, and advice, COP CYMRU gives you and your organisation a direct way to become part of the solution to the climate emergency.

Register with COP CYMRU for free access to live virtual events, on-demand content, fringe events and lots more. COP CYMRU is the network that enables nationwide action – explaining what we can all do to help decarbonise Wales and avert

This month, registration enables you to attend the live COP26 Regional Roadshows virtually – in Mid Wales on 6 November, South West Wales on 8 November, and South East Wales on 10 November.

“COP Cymru is an opportunity for all of us to help shape Wales’ future.”

Wales’ Minister for Climate Change, Julie James.

You’ll also be able to participate in Wales Climate Week taking place between 22 and 26 November. The 5-day programme of virtual events kick-starts a nationwide conversation on Wales’ net zero strategy, and the action we can and must all take to ensure a safe and sustainable climate for future generations – not just in Wales, but for the world.

Open to all, Wales Climate Week is about helping people understand what Wales has already achieved, what changes we can expect in the next five years, and how together, we can shape the future.

Each day’s programme will take on a different theme and include presentations, discussions involving a wide range of organisations and experts. Registered delegates can watch sessions live, leave comments and ask questions as part of the virtual audience.

Day 1 (Monday 22 November): Wales and the world

Hear from government ministers, leading scientists, international partners, and youth ambassadors setting setting the scene for Wales Climate Week, as we bring together the views and thoughts of a nation.

Day 2 (Tuesday 23 November): Energy and emissions

Exploring the new ways of removing carbon from our energy systems. How do we reduce our reliance on traditional energy sources, and how can we make greater use of renewable energy?

Day 3 (Wednesday 24 November) How Wales is responding to the climate emergency

What has to be in place to enable net zero? Exploring actions from different sectors of the economy to drive the change

Day 4 (Thursday 25 November): Exploring the role of nature in climate resilience

Working with nature is an important route towards preserving our climate and achieving net zero. Here we explore the most effective actions, on land and at sea, to reduce the impact of climate change.

Day 5 (Friday 26 November): How individual choices impact the world climate.

How can everyone make a contribution to net zero Wales? This session will explore the difference each of us can make – at home, in work and in our community.

Register as a COP CYMRU member here