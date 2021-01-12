Regional Promotion at Azets for Katherine Broadhurst

Azets, the UK's largest regional accountancy and business advisors to SMEs, is pleased to announce that it has promoted Katherine Broadhurst to Corporate Finance Partner, a first for the business in the South Wales and South West region.

Formally Director of Corporate Finance, Katherine has been with the firm (previously Broomfield Alexander) since 2002.

David Owens, Regional CEO at Azets, said: “Katherine’s promotion is a testament to her hard work and dedication. Working with clients across the region, as well as international companies seeking to acquire, Katherine has been fundamental in growing our corporate finance offering, which is one of our highest performing service lines.

As the UK’s largest regional accountancy and business advisor to SMEs, Azets focuses on delivering a highly personalised service, though our local office network and proprietary digital workplace technology – Katherine’s promotion further strengthens our promise to the South Wales and South West region, as the corporate finance sector continues to grow.”

Within Azets, Katherine will continue to work alongside the Group’s leadership team, including the regional and national CEOs, to develop and deliver the corporate finance offering which ranges from acquisitions and transactions to business funding and due diligence.

Katherine joined the Broomfield Alexander (now Azets) Corporate Finance Team as a graduate and progressed through the development programme, qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 2008. In recent years as her role has developed, she has played a crucial role in leading the Corporate Finance team to become Experian’s “most active Corporate Finance advisory team” in Wales for five consecutive years (2015-2020).