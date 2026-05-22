Regional Partnership Takes Seat at National Roundtable on Nature and Economic Growth

Representatives of the Marches Forward Partnership have taken part in a national policy roundtable exploring how nature and economic growth can be delivered together.

The Roundtable on Collaborative Private Sector Investment in Resilience and Nature was led by the Environment Agency, Natural England and consultants 3Keel, who selected the Partnership’s initiative to position the region as the Capital of Rural Britain to help shape discussion, reflecting growing national interest in the Partnership’s work across the England/ Wales border.

The roundtable brought together government officials and partners to explore how local, place-based collaborations can bring businesses and public bodies together to manage land, water and infrastructure in a way that supports both environmental recovery and economic growth.

Glyn Preston, Powys County Council Cabinet member for economic growth, said:

“For too long, nature and economic growth have been treated as if one comes at the expense of the other. But that approach is holding us back. “A strong and resilient economy depends on healthy natural systems. By working together across sectors and taking a whole-system view of land, water and infrastructure, we can support growth while strengthening the natural environment. “Through the Partnership, we are helping to show that rural areas can lead the way in delivering practical solutions that benefit both the economy and nature.”

The Partnership, led by Powys County Council and Shropshire Council, is already developing new approaches to green growth, water resilience and long-term infrastructure planning.