Regional Inequalities in Green Jobs Revolution Already Experienced in Wales

These findings are from PwC’s Green Jobs Barometer, a first of its kind analysis tracking movements in green job creation, job loss, carbon intensity of employment, and worker sentiment across regions and sectors in the UK. Wales’ reliance on carbon-intensive fuels is reflected in the data; it produces 12.3 tonnes of CO2 emissions per employee, 20% above the UK average. However, the use of these fuels – coal, burning oil, and gas oil – suggests that there is likely more potential for green energy sectors to grow in Wales in comparison with other regions. Only 1.1% of total job advertisements are described as green, and Welsh employee’s sentiment about the environmental friendliness of their jobs and workplaces is lower than average. The Barometer suggests that this can be tackled by identifying and developing green industries which complement Wales’ existing clusters and skills – and creating career pathways and educational opportunities which drive young people into green jobs. John-Paul Barker, Market Leader for PwC in Wales, said: “The findings from our Green Jobs Barometer show us where Wales sits at the start of the transition to net-zero; it is imperative that at this early stage policy-makers and business leaders do everything in their power to ensure that we aren’t left behind in the green jobs market. “But the transition to net-zero is also a fantastic opportunity for Wales to reshape and renew its economy. With our considerable natural resources, we can lead the UK in the production of green energy and, in doing so, provide long-term economic growth.” Kevin Ellis, Chairman and Senior Partner at PwC, said: “Jobs are getting greener and this is cause for optimism, but evidence is needed on the level and distribution of these opportunities. Left unchecked, green employment will grow in the most fertile spots, but not necessarily where they’re needed most. Our research indicates where support and investment could yield the greatest impact. “Green jobs in energy, utilities and manufacturing sectors have a greater knock-on effect on employment, generating further jobs. Likewise, regions including Northern Ireland and Wales may see a disproportionate rise in green energy and jobs, given their current reliance on carbon intensive fuels. By acting now, we have a massive opportunity to rebalance the economy and ensure a fair transition.”