Regional Inequalities in Green Jobs Revolution Already Experienced in Wales

|The transition to a green economy may be in its early stages but regional inequalities are already arising across the UK, with Wales in particular need of support from policymakers and businesses to accelerate the creation of green jobs and minimise the carbon intensity of employment.
|These findings are from PwC’s Green Jobs Barometer, a first of its kind analysis tracking movements in green job creation, job loss, carbon intensity of employment, and worker sentiment across regions and sectors in the UK.
Wales’ reliance on carbon-intensive fuels is reflected in the data; it produces 12.3 tonnes of CO2 emissions per employee, 20% above the UK average. However, the use of these fuels – coal, burning oil, and gas oil – suggests that there is likely more potential for green energy sectors to grow in Wales in comparison with other regions.
Only 1.1% of total job advertisements are described as green, and Welsh employee’s sentiment about the environmental friendliness of their jobs and workplaces is lower than average. The Barometer suggests that this can be tackled by identifying and developing green industries which complement Wales’ existing clusters and skills – and creating career pathways and educational opportunities which drive young people into green jobs.
John-Paul Barker, Market Leader for PwC in Wales, said:
Kevin Ellis, Chairman and Senior Partner at PwC, said: