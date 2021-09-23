Regional Growth Initiative Targets Blaenau Gwent Business Leaders

In partnership with Candour Talent and Impact Innovations, Business News Wales has kick started its first regional business initiative, beginning with the Blaenau Gwent region, encompassing the towns of Ebbw Vale, Abertillery, Brynmawr, Tredegar, Nantyglo and Blaina.

Over the next 3 months business leaders and entrepreneurs will be interviewed by the team at Business News Wales to showcase the ambition and confidence that’s building across the Blaenau Gwent region.

To participate businesses or individuals should contact [email protected]

Blaenau Gwent, traditionally a coal-mining and steel-working region, suffered serious economic decline in the mid-20th century as funds and industry were diverted south to the coastal areas fronting the Bristol Channel.

Today the story is much different, and the region is fast becoming a hi-tech hotbed for developing new technologies and advanced manufacturing, with new infrastructure together with high-speed internet.

Prospects for the region are incredibly ambitious and a sign of this can be seen within the commercial property market which is gathering pace. A selection of properties are now available for companies of all shapes and sizes.

Matt Burkitt, Managing Director at Candour Talent Commented:

We welcome the launch of this new initiative from the team at Business News Wales and are pleased to be sponsoring this project. As a proud Blaenau Gwent business ourselves, we feel it’s important that businesses driving the local economy have a more direct voice in helping to shape the regional vision. There is an abundance of talent locally, and its important that we demonstrate the growing confidence and ambition across the region.

Siwan Rees, Director at Impact Innovations commented:

I am delighted we are sponsoring this initiative particularly as we seek to roll out our Peer-to-Peer network, bringing local like-minded business figures together to develop invaluable connections amongst the business community across the Valleys. The future for Blaenau Gwent is incredibly exciting and Tech Valleys, (the Welsh Government’s 10-year, £100m programme) will most certainly help accelerate this.

As the business landscape across Wales begins to gain a steadier footing following the events of Covid-19, now is the time for businesses and their leaders, to accelerate their plans for growth and development.