Regional Developer Lovell takes Home Eighth Consecutive RoSPA Gold Award

Partnerships developer Lovell has received its eighth consecutive Gold in the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents’ (RoSPA) Health and Safety Awards, for its South Wales and West region.

Having run for over 65 years, RoSPA is one of the most prestigious and recognised schemes in the world, with almost 2,000 entries every year. It allows organisations to benchmark safety performance each year, ensure consistent performance between sites, and demonstrate an ongoing commitment to raising health and safety standards.

The RoSPA Gold Award is given to those who have achieved an exceptional level of performance, demonstrating well-developed occupational health and safety management systems, outstanding control of risk and very low levels of error, harm and loss.

James Duffett, regional managing director at Lovell, said: