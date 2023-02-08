Region-First Conference Set to Unleash Business Ambition and Good Growth

The commercial enterprises of South East Wales are critical to generating the growth and unleashing the ambition of our region – and Cardiff Capital Region will be celebrating that fact on April 26th at the ICC, when the inaugural Unleash Conference delivers a day to remember for businesses of all sizes and sectors.

Nigel Griffiths, Chair of the CCR Business Council, explains why Unleash is so important to those enterprises and their communities, right now:

“We need our businesses to be the best they can be: bold and resilient, fully resourced and high performing – equipped for sustainable success, with future-proofed order books, responsible working practices, healthy cultures and diverse talent pipelines. “Unleash will show our businesses how they can achieve all that, through the wisdom that will be shared on the day by industry-leading experts – and through the wide variety of highly practical interactive workshops that show best practice in action.”

Vicky Mann, a Valleys-based entrepreneur and member of the CCR Business Council, is excited by both the calibre of speakers and the expertise being shared at the various Unleash workshops:

“It’s not often you get to hear the first hand views of Global CEOs such as Stephen Kelly, AI leaders like Giorgia Tomasello, top Inclusion experts with the calibre of Microsoft’s Lee Jones, or subject experts such as Damon Rands of PureCyber, Sarah Williams-Gardener of FinTech Wales and Rhian Elston from Development Bank of Wales. “These are industry thought leaders who live the business challenge every day, so I’m excited about the opportunity to learn and network in that type of company. “With workshops that include protecting your business from cyber attack, embracing artificial intelligence, and making the most of your talent, this is just what the SMEs and every other business in our region needs to raise our ambitions – and help us achieve them.”

Building success on ‘Good Growth’ will be a key theme of the day, as Kellie Beirne, Chief Executive of CCR, explains:

“Unleash is more than just our businesses releasing their inner dragon, vital though that is. It’s about sharing knowledge on how to build world-beating success by harnessing all the lessons we have learnt around sustainability and good governance. “No business or any other type of organisation exists in a vacuum. Every enterprise in our region is connected to the community around it, as an owner or tenant, employer or partner, investor or borrower. Unleash is a day that celebrates that fact; and aims to help the enterprises of our region do well and do good.”

Sponsored by Barclays Eagle Labs, Educ8 Training Group, Geldards, Hugh James, Western Gateway and a host of other leading names, Unleash offers completely free entry to the owners, leaders and managers of enterprises looking to grow and achieve in South East Wales.

If that sounds like you, go to www.unleash.wales to find out more and register for what promises to be an incredible day.

