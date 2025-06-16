Regeneration Project Receives £477,285 to Tackle Empty Homes in Wales

A housing regeneration project has received a substantial funding package to address the high number of empty properties in Wales.

Community Impact Initiative has been awarded £477,285 by the Pen Y Cymoedd Community Fund to continue work regenerating empty properties in the upper reaches of the Neath, Afan, Rhondda and Cynon valleys through its Building Resilience in Communities (BRiC) project.

There are more than 120,000 unoccupied homes in Wales (about 8.2% of all dwellings) according to the Office for National Statistics. Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council says there are currently 2,704 known empty properties in the local authority area.

Through the BRiC initiative, long-term empty properties are purchased, often at auction, refurbished to a liveable standard and returned to the housing market.

Established in 2016, the initiative also offers a volunteer working programme to anyone over the age of 16, enabling people to learn new skills, adapt to a work life balance, and develop confidence in the construction industry.

Rhys Kedward, 16, became involved with BRiC after looking for opportunities to build his hands-on experience in construction while studying in college.

“They teach you the way you're able to be taught,” Rhys said. “I prefer to be shown how to do something rather than told. For some people it’s the opposite but they adjust to you.

“I wasn’t the best in school but here it’s helped me learn.”

Paul Gall, 49, moved from Bristol to Treforest and began working on the project last year.

“My partner was diagnosed with epilepsy ten years ago, so I stepped away from the trade to care for her around the clock,” Paul said. “I worked in Germany as a plasterer, became a qualified carpenter in Bristol, and I was a project manager, too. But being away from the site for so long has knocked my confidence. “Working with different people again has been beneficial for me. You’d never see me raise my arm in meetings and make suggestions on projects a few years ago.”

Volunteers can sign up to assist on a project at the Community Impact Initiative website.

Kate Breeze, Executive Director of the Pen y Cymoedd Community Fund, said: