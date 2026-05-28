property construction logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Openreach homepage sidebar
CBRE leaderboard
CBRE sidebar ad
Beacon Cymru 450 x 460
Warm Wales Sidebar Button Advert JPEG
Openreach homepage sidebar
Dev Banc-Green Loans - SIDEBAR
port of milford haven profile ad
CJCH 450 x 650
28 May 2026
Property / Construction

Refurbished Industrial Unit Launched in Flintshire & Wrexham Investment Zone

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Acting on behalf of Paloma Capital, Legat Owen has been appointed as joint agents with BOX4 to market a comprehensively refurbished industrial facility in the Flintshire & Wrexham Investment Zone. 

The substantial warehouse and industrial premises, Unit 3/4, Glendale Avenue in Sandycroft, extend to 75,610 sq ft and have undergone an extensive programme of internal and external refurbishment, following significant capital expenditure.

The building provides versatile accommodation suitable for a range of industrial, manufacturing and distribution occupiers. This includes 3,666 sq ft of well-appointed office space offering a mix of open-plan and private working areas, alongside a canteen, extensive secure yard and dedicated staff and visitor parking.

The site is situated in close proximity to the A494, A550 and A5117, providing convenient access to the M56 motorway (approximately seven miles away) and the A55 corridor, linking North West England with North Wales.

Mark Diaper, Director at Legat Owen, said:

“Glendale Point presents a fantastic opportunity for occupiers to secure a high-quality, ready-to-go industrial facility in a well-established and highly accessible location. We are also situated in the Flintshire & Wrexham Investment Zone whereby occupiers can access a number of funding streams to aid fit-out and expansion.”

Sam Royle, Director at BOX4, added:

“The comprehensive refurbishment has transformed the unit to provide light, modern, flexible space that will appeal to a wide range of businesses looking to expand or relocate within the region.”


Podcast Thumbnail_PROPERTY

Columns & Features:
Property / Construction
15 May 2026

Women’s Careers in Ports Are Built on Land as Much as Sea
Property / Construction
5 May 2026

Over a Decade of Judging Wales’ Best Construction 
Property / Construction
24 April 2026

Building the Welsh Economy Brick by Brick
Property / Construction
13 April 2026

What Wales’s Housing Market Can Learn From a 60-Year Success Story

More PropertyColumns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //