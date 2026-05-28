Refurbished Industrial Unit Launched in Flintshire & Wrexham Investment Zone

Acting on behalf of Paloma Capital, Legat Owen has been appointed as joint agents with BOX4 to market a comprehensively refurbished industrial facility in the Flintshire & Wrexham Investment Zone.

The substantial warehouse and industrial premises, Unit 3/4, Glendale Avenue in Sandycroft, extend to 75,610 sq ft and have undergone an extensive programme of internal and external refurbishment, following significant capital expenditure.

The building provides versatile accommodation suitable for a range of industrial, manufacturing and distribution occupiers. This includes 3,666 sq ft of well-appointed office space offering a mix of open-plan and private working areas, alongside a canteen, extensive secure yard and dedicated staff and visitor parking.

The site is situated in close proximity to the A494, A550 and A5117, providing convenient access to the M56 motorway (approximately seven miles away) and the A55 corridor, linking North West England with North Wales.

Mark Diaper, Director at Legat Owen, said:

“Glendale Point presents a fantastic opportunity for occupiers to secure a high-quality, ready-to-go industrial facility in a well-established and highly accessible location. We are also situated in the Flintshire & Wrexham Investment Zone whereby occupiers can access a number of funding streams to aid fit-out and expansion.”

Sam Royle, Director at BOX4, added: