Refurbished Industrial Unit in Cardiff to Meet Buoyant Market Demand

Mileway, the leading pan-European last mile logistics real estate company, is investing £500,000 to create a high-quality warehouse unit at its Spring Meadow Business Park in Wentloog, Cardiff.

It is combining, reconfiguring and refurbishing Units 6 and 7 on the estate to create a single 18,773 sq ft (1,744 sq m) warehouse unit with clear, high open interior space and a fenced yard.

Grace Shackell, Asset Manager at Mileway, said:

“The refurbishment programme includes a comprehensive package of works to this high-quality property, further illustrating Mileway’s commitment to providing customers with an exceptional level of service and our drive to support the communities they serve.”

The property is being marketed by joint letting agents Knight Frank and Jenkins Best. Neil Francis, head of the Logistics & Industrial division of Knight Frank in Cardiff, said:

“This investment will provide much needed newer stock to the market and is another example of this proactive landlord – one of Wales’ largest industrial real estate specialists – responding to market demand to offer the space that is required.”

Henry Best of Jenkins Best added:

“Spring Meadow Business Park is well located in the established industrial area of Wentloog, around three miles to the east of Cardiff City Centre, and a five-minute drive to the A48(M) which links with the M4 motorway.”

Wales’ buoyant industrial property market continued into 2021, according to recent research by Knight Frank, with strong demand during the first quarter of the year for all sizes of modern, well-located industrial property.