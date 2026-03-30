Refurbished Bangor Industrial Estate Enters the Market

Bearmont Group has brought to market Parc Bryn Llwyd, the fully refurbished former Denis Ferranti industrial estate in Bangor, North Wales, with offers invited in excess of £5.5 million.

Acquired by Bearmont in December 2024, the estate has undergone a comprehensive programme of refurbishment and upgrading, transforming it into a modern, multi-let industrial and mixed-use destination. Today, Parc Bryn Llwyd is fully let and income-producing, featuring a diversified tenant base across industrial, storage, logistics, professional services, and leisure sectors.

Parc Bryn Llwyd is fully occupied and accommodates a mix of industrial, storage, logistics, professional services and leisure tenants. One occupier has committed to a 30-year lease without break, reflecting the strength and long-term confidence in the asset, while the remaining occupiers are secured on a range of short- to medium-term leases.

Rob Lloyd, CEO of Bearmont Group said:

“Parc Bryn Llwyd is a strong example of what can be achieved when you invest in the fundamentals and work closely with occupiers. “By offering flexible space, competitive rents, and lease terms tailored to tenant needs, we’ve transformed a previously underutilised site into a fully let, high-performing industrial estate. The strong demand demonstrates that the right space always finds the right tenants, while also supporting new employment in Bangor.”

Bearmont Group specialises in the repurposing, refurbishment and repositioning of industrial assets, delivering flexible, income-producing estates that meet modern occupational requirements. Parc Bryn Llwyd now offers compliant, modern workspace supported by upgraded infrastructure, improved access and parking, and adaptable unit configurations suited to a broad range of occupiers.

The sale represents a rare opportunity to acquire a fully let, stabilised industrial estate in a strategic North Wales location, underpinned by recent capital investment, strong tenant covenants and long-term income visibility.