Refreshed Charity Governance Code Strengthens Focus on Behaviours and Inclusion

A refreshed Charity Governance Code has been published today, setting out clearer expectations of the behaviours, values and processes that underpin good governance in charities of all sizes.

Developed by a cross-sector steering group, the Code provides practical guidance for boards to reflect on how they lead, make decisions and uphold their charity’s purpose. It remains a voluntary framework rather than a regulatory requirement but is designed to help boards achieve the highest standards of effectiveness and accountability.

This is the most significant update to the Code since 2017, with eight core principles for boards to apply flexibly through an apply or explain approach. The 2025 Code brings a sharper focus on the behaviours that sustain effective boards, and brings fresh optics to matters around ethics, decision making and managing resources and risks.

Radojka Miljevic, Chair of the Code’s steering group, said:

“This is the most significant refresh of the Code in eight years and it could not have been achieved without the thoughtful input of a wide range of charities, professionals and other stakeholders. “We’ve introduced a stronger emphasis on the behaviours that we all understand to be critical to sustaining and developing good governance, and hope this will inspire new reflections on how we all understand good governance.”

Rosie Chapman, former Chair of the steering group, added:

“The Steering Group’s refresh of the Code is a welcome and helpful update. The Code’s evolution builds on a strong foundation, placing it on a new, higher level.”

The Code was developed collaboratively by a voluntary steering group of sector bodies and experts, with NCVO providing secretariat support. It was informed by consultation with trustees, charity leaders and governance professionals.

Next year, an interactive online version of the Code will be launched to help boards explore resources and case studies tailored to their size and structure.

Charities are encouraged to adopt the new Code and publish a short statement in their annual report describing how they use it.