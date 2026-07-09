Reforms to Vet Sector Could Include Cheaper Fees and New Ombudsman

The UK Government has published its White Paper setting out its vision for a fairer veterinary sector.

Vet practices will be required to publish price lists for common treatments and be transparent about options and changes. This will be supported by an enhanced ‘Find a Vet' service and a £21 cap on written prescription fees.

A new independent veterinary ombudsman is also being considered to give pet owners a clear and straightforward route to redress when complaints cannot be resolved directly with their practice. With the power to make binding decisions, the ombudsman will ensure disputes are resolved more quickly and fairly, increasing confidence across the sector.

The White Paper includes new proposals for veterinary businesses to be subject to statutory regulation, including a mandatory licencing system, inspections and published compliance reports to improve accountability and choice. Greater transparency around prices and practice ownership will be mandated for the first time.

Secretary of State for Defra Emma Reynolds said:

“Pets are part of the family, but for too many households the cost of caring for them has become a real worry. These reforms will help owners avoid unexpected bills, compare prices more easily and get the best value care for their pets. “We're modernising a system that hasn't been updated for sixty years, putting pet owners first while giving vets the modern framework they need to support the future of the profession.”

The White Paper responds to the findings of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which highlighted concerns around transparency and competition in the veterinary sector. Recommendations from the CMA will address competition concerns, ahead of the new legislation coming into force.

The UK Government said the profession was radically different to the 1960s when the Veterinary Surgeons Act was introduced. The industry was then largely made up of agricultural vet practices and small family run businesses. The sector is now dominated by small animal care and a handful of large corporates, meaning the legislation has not kept pace with the modern world.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said:

“The veterinary profession has changed enormously over the past 60 years, but the legislation underpinning it has not kept pace. “This new framework will build a stronger, more resilient veterinary profession fit to meet the needs of the UK's animal sector whilst ensuring the highest standards of care for our animals.”

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said:

“We back the government's proposals, which include our recommendations on regulating the sector. For the first time, these proposals would ensure that vet businesses are accountable to an independent regulator, while offering consumers more protection and a fairer deal.”

The White Paper is being introduced following extensive public consultation. The consultation received thousands of responses from the public and veterinary sector which were carefully considered to shape the new White Paper.